“We Will Comply..”: Harvard On US Supreme Court’s Decision Regarding Affirmative Action

United States Supreme Court building. | PIC: Wikipedia

In the recent news buzz of United State's Supreme Court and Harvard University, where the court had held - Harvard College's admissions system does not comply with the principles of the of the equal protection clause embodied in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Studies indicate a majority of selective US universities now consider race in admissions, though nine states including California and Florida ban the practice at public institutions.

Harvard University's Say:

After court holding one of the best educational institutes of the world as non-complying with the principles of equal protection clause, they have come with affirmations. One of them is, "To prepare leaders for a complex world, Harvard must admit and educate a student body whose members reflect, and have lived, multiple facets of human experience. No part of what makes us who we are could ever be irrelevant."

In a tweet which went viral states that, "Harvard loses no time in calling attention to the loophole saying they will comply with it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Affirmations From Harvard University:

When Harvard University came up with a note of clarification and acceptance towards its community and the world, they mentioned, "The Court also ruled that colleges and universities may consider in admissions decisions “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” We will certainly comply with the Court’s decision."

Following that, affirmations such as, "Harvard must always be a place of opportunity, a place whose doors remain open to those to whom they had long been closed, a place where many will have the chance to live dreams their parents or grandparents could not have dreamed." and "Because the teaching, learning, research, and creativity that bring progress and change require debate and disagreement, diversity and difference are essential to academic excellence." were made public.

Alongside, they also added on how will some changes from there end would look like in future. "In the weeks and months ahead, drawing on the talent and expertise of our Harvard community, we will determine how to preserve, consistent with the Court’s new precedent, our essential values," read the note to Harvard community.

Read Also How US Affirmative Action For College Admissions Compares With Reservation In India

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Say:

The U.S President, Joe Biden came out with a strong stand on the Supreme Court's decision over race-based policies of Harvard University. He said, “Today the Court once again walked away from decades of precedent as the dissent has made clear." Adding to that, he said, "(I)strongly disagrees with the decision. We cannot let this decision be the last word,” he said."

Kamala Harris, an Indian Origin Woman who is a US Vice President also mentioned about she feels "compelled" to speak about it. "The highest court in our land just made a decision today on affirmative action and I feel compelled to speak about it. It is in so very many ways a denial of opportunity." Additionally she said, "It is being blind to history, blind to empirical evidence about disparities, and blind to the strength that diversity brings to classrooms, to boardrooms."