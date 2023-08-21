"We Promise To Scrap The National Education Policy And Bring Back State Education Policy": D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar | PTI

Karnataka: A stir that has brought Karnataka in national highlight, D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, stands firm to strike off the National Education Policy (NEP) from the state. This will be followed by initiating a new state education policy next year.

Shivakumar took to X (formally Twitter) to announce today's meeting with regards to scaping of NEP. He wrote "Due to our education system, many people from the state are in good positions both at home and abroad. We promised to scrap the National Education Policy and bring back the State Education Policy and we are committed to that promise."

"We will not implement NEP forward in our state. An important decision was taken in today's meeting to create an education system that would benefit the new generation of today," adds Deputy CM at the end of his Tweet.

With the ongoing buzz which ignites a question about students' bright future, Shivakumar also stressed several BJP-ruled states besides Kerala and Tamil Nadu that have "rejected" the NEP.

"We have examined all the aspects and we are going to scrap the NEP. From next year we'll come up with our education policy. We will form a committee within a week," he said.

On the contrary, a few public figures have an opposing say with this decision of D K, one of them being former Karnataka primary and secondary education minister, BC Nagesh.

He said "Karnataka CM has introduced discontinuation of NEP which had already been introduced. Two batches of students are studying in Karnataka under the NEP module. This is done with political vengeance which will affect the future of the students and overall society."

