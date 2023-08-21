"States Like Kerala And Tamil Nadu Have Rejected The NEP," Says D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka: In a significant update in the education sector of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of the state has boldly announced to scrap of National Education Policy (NEP).

According to Shivakumar, several BJP ruling states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu has "rejected" the NEP. Following that, he said "We have examined all the aspects and we are going to scrap the NEP. From next year we'll come up with our education policy. We will form a committee within a week."

In the official Tweet of ANI, where Deputy CM is seen speaking about NEP-Scape, netizens in large number have reacted diversely. One of the comments by user name Karthi read "Translation: we'll come up with Islamic narratives, so please wait!," to which a fitness freak named Ayush Jain have replied writing "Frustrated sanghis still can't digest defeat Keep crying. In 2024 also u will face drastic defeat."

As the turmoil goes on discussing about various reasons and factors to scape the NEP, will Karnataka Government be able to come up with the "New State Education Policy" to sprout with a beating education system?

On the other hand, BC Nagesh - former Karnataka primary and secondary education minister sees this as a "political vengeance". He said "This is done with political vengeance which will affect the future of the students and overall society. So far, no political party has taken such a decision in terms of National policy. This decision would affect the future of the state."

