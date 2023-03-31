WBSSC teachers' scam: ED raids two employee's residences

WBSSC teachers' scam | Representational pic

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi- crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools on Wednesday conducted raid and search operations at two residences of a West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) employee.

As per the sources, the owner of the residence is Arnab Basu, who is currently associated with the accounts department of WBSSC, the state government nodal body for conducting examinations and interviews for recruitment and interviews of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state.

Both the residences where the raid and search operations were conducted are located at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

ED officials have, however, remained silent over the findings following the raid and search operations at the two residences of the WBSSC staff.

The ED interrogated Kakoli Shil, wife of arrested real-estate promoter in connection with the recruitment scam Ayan Shil, at the central agency’s office at central government office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake.

Sources said that Kakoli Shil, who currently stays in New Delhi along with her son, arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning and appeared at the ED office. On Wednesday, she faced the second round of interrogation by the central agency.

Sources say, Kakoli Shil is a director in one company floated by Shil and hence her interrogation in the matter has become necessary.