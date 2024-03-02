WBPSC Announces Vacancies for Technical Officer (Textiles) Positions: Apply Now at psc.wb.gov.in

Representative Pic

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced vacancies for Technical Officer (Textiles) positions, inviting applications from eligible candidates. Here's what you need to know:

Date of Application:

The application process begins on March 12, 2024, and will continue until April 2, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

WBPSC aims to fill 27 vacancies for technical officers through this recruitment drive.

Age Limit:

Applicants must not exceed 36 years of age to be eligible for consideration.

Application Fee:

A nominal application fee of ₹210 is applicable.

However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) with a physical disability of 40% and above are exempt from the fee.

SC/ST candidates from other states are not eligible for fee exemption.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Navigate to the homepage and click on the "Apply Online" link.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload all the necessary documents and information as per the guidelines provided.

Pay the application fee through the provided payment gateway.

Once the application is successfully submitted, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and application process before applying. For further details and updates, candidates can visit the official WBPSC website.