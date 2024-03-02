ICAI CA May 2024 Exam Form With Late Fee Closes Today at icai.org | Photo credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the closing of the application window for the ICAI CA May 2024 Foundation, Inter, and Final exams today, March 2, 2024, with a late fee. Here's what you need to know:

Application Deadline:

The deadline for submitting the ICAI CA May 2024 Exam Form is today, March 2, 2024, with a late fee.

Late Fee:

Candidates who wish to submit their exam forms today will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 600.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website, icai.org

Click on the CA foundation, inter, and final registration 2024 link

Complete registration and login

Fill out the ICAI CA May 2024 Exam Form

Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee:

Candidates should note that a late fee of Rs. 600 (for domestic & Kathmandu centers) and USD 10 (for overseas centers) will be applied for form submission after the deadline.

Exam Fee Structure:

The exam fees for CA Final exams vary according to the centers. Here's a breakdown of the fees:

For Indian Centre(s):

- Single Group: INR 1,800

- Both Groups: INR 3,300

For Overseas Centre(s) (Excluding Kathmandu and Bhutan Centres):

- Single Group: USD 325

- Both Groups: USD 550

For Kathmandu and Bhutan Centres:

- Single Group: INR 2,200

- Both Groups: INR 4,000

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid any last-minute hassles. For further details and to apply, visit the official website, icai.org.