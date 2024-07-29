WBJEEB Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM 2024 Admit Cards OUT! Direct Link Here!

Admit card page | WBJEEB

The Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM-2024 is tentatively set to be conducted on August 4, 2024. The admit cards for the same have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Candidates eligible for the exam will be able to download the admit cards for the entrance tests from the board's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to directly download their admit card.

In order to download the admit card, one needs to enter login details like the application number, date of birth, and security number. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Admit Card notification | WBJEEB

According to the tentative exam schedule released by the WBJEEB, the exam will be conducted on August 4, 2024, between 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.

Tentative Exam Schedule | WBJEEB

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link and key in details

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To take the exam, each applicant needs to have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. The admit card can be downloaded and accessed online by those who are qualified to take the exam.