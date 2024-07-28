CAPF AC Exam 2024: Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant Exam On August 4; All Details Inside!

File Photo (Representational Pic)

CAPF AC Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Exam for August 4, 2024, to fill 506 vacant Assistant Commandant (AC) posts.

Admit Card Details

The UPSC has already released the admit cards for the exam. Eligible candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website. In order to access the admit card directly, candidates can click here .

Candidates are advised to carefully check the e-Admit Card and report any discrepancies to the UPSC immediately. They should make sure to mention their Name, Roll Number, Registration ID, and Name & Year of the Examination in all correspondence with the UPSC. The e-Admit Card, along with the original Photo Identity Card, must be brought to the Examination Hall for entry in each session. Candidates should preserve the e-Admit Card until the declaration of the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024.

The responsibility of safeguarding the e-Admit Card lies with the candidates. In case of any unauthorised use of the e-Admit Card, the burden of proof lies with the candidate.

It's important for candidates to note the entry timings for the exam. Entry into the Examination Venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the Examination - 09:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate will be allowed entry after the closure of the entry.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must adhere to the Exam Hall Guidelines, which prohibit the use of Mobile Phones, Electronics / Communication devices, or any other unauthorised materials. Simple wrist watches are allowed, but watches with special accessories or communication devices are strictly prohibited.

Candidates should not bring any valuables, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, IT gadgets, books, or bags to the examination premises. The only items allowed are the e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, self-photographs, and any other specified items.

Candidates should be aware of the marking scheme, including the penalty for wrong answers and the requirement to use a Black Ball Point Pen for objective type papers.

Candidates are reminded that their candidature is provisional and that clear photographs are necessary on the e-Admit Card. If the photographs are unclear, candidates must bring a valid photo identity proof and two passport size photographs for each Session of the Exam.