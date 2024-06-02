WBJEE Results 2024: West Bengal JEE Results To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here!

WBJEE Results 2024 | Pixabay

WBJEE Results 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the WBJEE Results 2024 shortly. On the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who took the engineering entrance exam can see their West Bengal JEE results.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, the entrance exam was held. There were two shifts for the exam to be given. Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) was held from 2 to 4 pm, while Paper 1 (Mathematics) ran from 11 am to 1 pm.

Along with the results, other information will be released, such as the rank-by-rank list, cut-offs, and final answer key.

The provisional answer key was released on May 6th, and the objection window closed on May 9th. The OMR sheets, responses, and challenge responses were released on May 22, 2024.

Where Can I Find the WebJEE 2024 Scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the scorecard link from the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your login information.

Step 4: You will see a new page with the results on it when it opens.

Step 5: Check your results

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

Read Also 24 Students Disqualified from West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams for Bringing Mobile Phones

About WBJEE 2024

The entrance exam for admission to the engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programs at various West Bengali universities and colleges is called WBJEE-2024. In order to be admitted to undergraduate programs in engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at government colleges, universities, and self-financing private institutes in West Bengal, candidates must pass the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), which is a centralized test overseen by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board and is controlled by the state government.

Exams for undergraduate programs, commonly referred to as bachelor's degrees, are administered after the completion of the twelfth grade. Since these subjects are tested, anyone who completed their 10+2 coursework in English, mathematics, physics, and chemistry is eligible to take the exam.