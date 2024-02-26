24 Students Disqualified from West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams for Bringing Mobile Phones

File photo

West Bengal authorities have disqualified 24 students from participating in the Class 12 board exams for bringing mobile phones into the examination centres. The announcement came from Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination, who disclosed that seven students faced disqualification on Friday, with an additional 17 individuals previously barred from writing their papers.

Zero tolerance policy

"This action was necessary to curb potential malpractices, including the illicit capturing and dissemination of question papers," Bhattacharya emphasised to PTI, underlining a zero-tolerance policy towards such violations. As a consequence of their actions, the disqualified students face a one-year ban from sitting for exams.

Innovative security measures introduced

In an effort to bolster examination security and ease concerns about paper leaks, the council has implemented a novel measure: assigning a unique serial number to each question paper, a first in the state's examination history.

However, concerns about the integrity of the examination process persist. In a separate incident reported in Nadia district, authorities apprehended an individual for allegedly soliciting money in exchange for leaked question papers. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by education authorities in combating malpractice and ensuring the fairness of examinations.

This year, a staggering 7,89,867 students are expected to participate in the Class 12 board examination from February 16 to 29.

(Inputs from PTI)