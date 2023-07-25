WBJEE Counselling 2023: Last Date For Registration; Check Details Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 candidates are reminded that the registration deadline for counselling is today. Candidates who have successfully cleared the WBJEE 2023 and wish to participate in the counselling process, they must take note of this.

“Candidates registering for e-counselling must go through this Notification and notices published in this regard from time to time. Once registered, it will be construed that the candidate agrees upon all terms and conditions mentioned here and in addenda/ corrigenda/ notices/timetables published thereafter. The Board will not be responsible if a candidate fails to understand or misunderstand any of the rules framed for this purpose,” reads the official notification.

Steps to register for WBJEE 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website for WBJEE Counselling 2023 - wbjeeb.nic.in .

Step 2: On the homepage of the counselling portal, look for the "Registration" or "New User" option. Click on it to begin the registration process.

Step 3: A new page will appear, prompting you to enter credentials, including your WBJEE 2023 roll number, application number, date of birth, and security pin (if applicable).

Step 4: Double check the accuracy of the information, as any errors may impact your counselling process. following that, click on the "Submit" or "Register" button.

Step 5: Upon successful registration, you will receive a confirmation message or email containing your counselling registration ID and other essential details.

Step 6: Make sure to save this information as it will be required for further steps in the counselling process.

The WBJEE counselling is a merit-based procedure, and seats are allotted based on the candidates' ranks and choices of courses and institutes.

Additionally, the counselling process provides candidates with the chance to select their preferred colleges and courses based on their ranks and the availability of seats.

Candidates are advised to check the official website to stay updated.

