WBJEE 2023: PUMDET Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link Here

PUMDET Admit Card OUT | Representative image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE PUMDET-2023 admit card admission to Presidency College for the academic year 2023. Candidates can download the PUMDET 2023 admit card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The PUMDET-2023 admit card will be tentatively will be conducted on July 30 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

Direct link to download PUMDET 2023 admit card

For the academic year 2023–2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will hold an OMR-based entrance test (PUMDET–2023) and counselling for admission into various postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc.) programmes at Presidency University.

WBJEE 2023 | wbjeeb.nic.in

Steps to download admit card for PUMDET 2023:

Visit the WBJEEB official websites at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for PUMDET-2023

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter your application number, date of birth and se security pin

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)