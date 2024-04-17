WBJEE Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow, Exam on April 28

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The West Bengal JEE Board will issue the WBJEE 2024 admit card tomorrow. The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Aspirants will have to enter the login details, application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

The WBJEE 2024 hall ticket can be downloaded online from April 18 to 28, 2024. The exam will be held on April 28, 2024. Candidates must bring the hall ticket to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Read Also WBJEE 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On April 18, Here Is How To Download It

Steps To Download WBJEE Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE exam admit card and download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application form number and password.

Step 4: Click on the WBJEE admit card 2024 Login tab.

Step 5: The admit card of WBJEE 2024 will appear on screen.

Step 6: Verify all your details.

Step 7: Save the hall ticket and download a hard copy for future use.

WBJEE 2024 Important Dates

The dates to download the admit card and appear in the WBJEE 2024 exam have been mentioned below.

WBJEE admit card 2024 release date - April 18 to April 28, 2024

WBJEE exam date 2024 - April 28, 2024

Details Mentioned on WBJEE Admit Card 2024

WBJEE Admit Card 2024 will have important details that will be required by the candidate to sit in the exam. Candidates must check out the details mentioned in the admit card below.

Candidate’s name.

Date of birth.

WBJEE 2024 examination date.

Exam centre address.

Date and time of exam.

Photograph and signature of the candidate.

WBJEE 2024 application number.

Guidelines for the exam.