WBJEE 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On April 18, Here Is How To Download It

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card to Be Released on April 18, Check How To Download It

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the admit card for the WBJEE 2024 exam on April 18. After it is released, candidates who have registered for the test will be able to access their respective hall tickets from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The official website of WBJEEB reads: "Downloadable Admit card of WBJEE 2024 will be available on and from 18.04.2024"

According to the schedule, the WBJEE 2024 exam will be held on April 28. The entrance exam will comprise two papers— Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 is for Mathematics and Paper 2 covers Physics and Chemistry. Both the exam papers will be conducted in two different shifts. Paper 1 (Mathematics) is scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The WBJEE exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission in Technology, Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes that different universities and colleges in West Bengal offer.

Step 1: Go to the WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link designated for the ‘WBJEE 2024 Admit Card’.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin in the given space. Then click on ‘Submit’ or ‘Login’.

Step 4: The WBJEE 2024 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download your WBJEE 2024 hall ticket.

All appearing candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Those without it will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test. The WBJEE 2024 admit card will mention important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and other essential guidelines.

In addition to the hall ticket, candidates must bring a copy of the colour photo they uploaded while completing their online application and any original photo identity cards, such as their Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, Class 10 admit card, or school ID card.