WBJEE 2024 Exam Date Announced: April 28, Application Process Detailed

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 is set to take place on April 28, 2024, as announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). Candidates looking to participate in this important examination can find all the relevant information on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The board will soon release the full schedule, including the date for the online application process.

Eligibility

WBJEE is an annual examination that paves the way for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across various universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes in West Bengal.

How to Apply

To apply for WBJEE 2024, candidates should follow these simple steps:

Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the main site, locate and click on the 'Apply for WBJEE 2024' link.

Fill out the application form as per the provided instructions.

Upload all necessary documents and complete the required fee payment.

Review the application and submit it.

Don't forget to print a copy of the WBJEE 2024 form for future reference.

Application Fees

The application fees vary based on the category of the candidates. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 500, while those from SC, ST, and OBC categories need to pay Rs 400.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The WBJEE 2024 is conducted in a pen-and-paper mode, featuring two shifts – morning and afternoon. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 200 marks. In detail:

Physics and Chemistry sections each contain 40 questions.

Mathematics features 75 questions.

The marking scheme is divided into three categories:

In the first category, candidates are awarded one mark for each correct answer, with one-fourth mark deducted for wrong attempts.

In the second category, two marks are given for every correct response, while one and a half marks are deducted for incorrect answers.

The third category does not have negative marking.

