WBJEE 2024 Response Sheet Out, Raise Objection By Tomorrow | Representative Image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet for WBJEE 2024. Those who appeared for the examination can raise objections against their response sheet by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The deadline to raise objections to the response sheet is May 24 till 11.59pm.

Candidates will need to pay a one-time non-refundable fee of Rs 500 for each response. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not made.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select "view and challenge" for WBJEE 2024.

Login with your application number, password, and a case-sensitive security pin.

The OMR sheet will appear on the screen. If any objections are found, raise them against the appropriate responses.

Download and save the OMR sheet for future reference.

Candidates' question booklet numbers will also be displayed on their screens. If any candidate is unhappy with the displayed information, they must let the examination authority know about their complaints by emailing info@wbjeeb.in within the specified date and time.

For category-I and category-II questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A, B, C, or D. Questions that are unattended are marked as "-". If multiple answers are provided, the response is shown as "*".

The provisional WBJEE 2024 answer key was released on May 7 and the challenge window was open until May 9. The final answer key and the results will be released by the board soon. No requests for corrections will be entertained by the board after the deadline.

The WBJEE was held on April 28. Paper I (Mathematics) was conducted from 11am to 1pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm.