WBJEE 2024: Rectification Window Closing Soon | Representative Image

On February 9, 2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB, will shut the WBJEE 2024 rectification window. Candidates may edit their application through the WBJEE website at wbjee.nic.in, which is the official website. The first day for making corrections was on February 7, 2024.

The admit card can be downloaded until April 28, 2024, with the last day of availability being April 18, 2024. The test for WBJEE 2024 is scheduled for April 28, 2024. Two shifts will be held for the exam: the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. Interested applicants may visit the WBJEEB official website for additional information.

WBJEE 2024: Correction Procedure

Candidates have one more chance to make changes to their WBJEE 2024 application form, according to the officials. Up until February 9, 2024, the WBJEE 2024 application form modification option will be accessible. Until the deadline, candidates may make changes to their application form. All fields on the application form are editable, with the exception of the name, mother's, father's, and date of birth.

Go to wbjee.nic.in, the official website of WBJEE.

Select the link for the WBJEE 2024 rectification window that is displayed on the homepage.

When the new page loads, login information will be needed.

Once you click "Submit," the application form will open.

Examine the application and make any required modifications.

After finishing, download the confirmation page by clicking submit.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.