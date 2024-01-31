WBJEE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended to February 5th: Here's What You Need to Know | Representative image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has prolonged the deadline for WBJEE 2024 registration. As a result, applicants now have until February 5 to apply for WBJEE 2024. The registration link for WBJEE is currently live on wbjeeb.nic.in. From February 7 to February 9, 2024, candidates will have the opportunity to amend their WBJEE forms.

The original deadline for registration, which was January 31, has been prolonged.

The WBJEE 2024 admit cards are anticipated to be released on April 18. The WBJEE 2024 examination will comprise Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admission test is scheduled for April 28. The WBJEE mathematics paper (paper 1) will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the physics and chemistry paper (paper 2) will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Eligiblity

Candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024, with no upper age limit.

For the marine engineering course, candidates must not exceed 25 years of age by December 31, 2024.

They should have passed the Class 12 exam from a recognized institute with at least 45% aggregate marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, biology, computer science, biotechnology, or computer application.

There is a 5% relaxation in aggregate marks for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Caste (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

To apply for WBJEE 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE 2024 application form.

3. Enter personal and academic information.

4. Submit the application fees.

5. Save a hardcopy of the confirmation page for future use.