JEE Aspirant’s Suicide Sends Ripples: Your Child’s Exam Is Your Parenting Test, Says Experts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suicide of an 18-year-old girl who was preparing for JEE has made parents, students, teachers and psychiatrists sit up and take note in city. According to data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2022, Madhya Pradesh witnessed 277 student suicides due to failure in examination. They included 138 boys and 139 girls.

Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi expressed the need for healthy interaction between parents and children. “Regular dialogue between parents and children is important. There’s an urgent need to reconsider parenting styles, especially when a student is pushed to the point of contemplating life’s end,” he added.

What parents say?

I talk to my daughter daily

Vipin Choudhary, a parent of NEET aspirant, said, “Child living away from family and facing challenges cause stress to parents. Parents should not put pressure on children. I talk to my daughter daily, listen to her problems and offer guidance. I tell her that this isn't the final opportunity as there are numerous paths ahead.”

We offer unwavering support

Babita Sahu, a parent of a JEE aspirant, said, “My daughter took exam today. I admit feeling a bit stressed. However, we constantly tell her not to overburden herself because for us, her hard work is more important. It was her choice to pursue studies away from home, a decision we fully support. We maintain regular communication with her through calls to offer unwavering support.”

Educators Speak

We care for holistic well-being

Loneliness key issue

Mathematics tutor Manish Mishra said, “Loneliness haunts students living away from family. Parental pressure makes thing worse. Our institute addresses this through regular parent-teacher meetings. Any changes in routine or grades lead to discussions with students or their parents. We care for their holistic well-being. We encourage students to engage in activities beyond academics.”

Bridge communication gap

Physics tutor Nikhil said, “Addressing communication gap between parents and students is crucial. When students are away from home, they yearn for parental support during challenging times. Encouraging meditation and sports helps dispel negativity. Enrolment involves thorough test to assess genuine interest versus pressure. Counselling sessions for students and parents are conducted. We value emotional and intelligence quality.”

Students open up

My parents motivate me

Sejal Choudhary, NEET aspirant: “There is lot of pressure and anxiety. However, there isn’t much pressure from my parents. They motivate me whenever I feel down. I just give them a call, and they advise me not to take stress.”

My father calls me home

Suhani Rathore, a NEET aspirant: At times, I feel stressed as this is my second attempt. There's added pressure, wondering what will happen if I don't clear it this time too. But whenever I feel this way, my father calls me home and asks me to spend a few days there to alleviate my stress.”

Don’t let consume us

Janhvi Choubey, NEET aspirant: “Anxiety is constantly present and it will only ease after the exam. However, we deal with it everyday without letting it consume us. Although parents don’t always pressurise us, there’s still an underlying pressure to prove ourselves.”