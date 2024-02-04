WBJEE 2024 Registration Closing Soon: Apply Now for Engineering Admissions

Representative Image

As the deadline for registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024, aspiring candidates are urged to complete their applications before February 5, 2024. The WBJEEB (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board) has provided a step-by-step guide for the application process:

Important Dates:

Registration deadline: February 5, 2024

Correction window: February 7 to February 9, 2024

Admit card download: April 18 to April 28, 2024

Exam date: April 28, 2024

Paper I (First Shift): 11 am to 1 pm

Paper II (Second Shift): 2 pm to 4 pm

Read Also WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Locate and click on the "WBJEE 2024 Registration" link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Make the necessary payment for the application fees.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Correction Window:

In case of any errors, candidates can utilize the correction window from February 7 to February 9, 2024, to make necessary changes to their submitted applications.

The WBJEEB will conduct an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission into various Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across different universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.