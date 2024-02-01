 WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

Deadline extended for WBJEE 2024; register by Feb 5 for engineering, pharmacy, and technology programs.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for WBJEE 2024 until February 5. Prospective candidates can apply on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, ensuring their eligibility and qualifications meet the outlined criteria. The initial closing date of January 31 has been rescheduled to accommodate the candidates, and it is advised to complete the registration promptly to avoid any last-minute complications.

Key Dates and Schedule:

Registration Deadline: February 5, 2024

Online Correction Window: February 7 to February 9, 2024

Admit Card Availability: April 18, 2024

WBJEE 2024 Exam Date: April 28, 2024

Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11 AM to 1 PM

Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry): 2 PM to 4 PM

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Minimum 17 years old as of December 31, 2024; no upper age limit (except for Marine Engineering Degree Course, where it is 25 years by December 31, 2024).

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 12 or equivalent before 2024 or scheduled to take the Class 12 test in 2024, with at least 45% aggregate marks in physics and chemistry, mathematics, or biology, computer science, biotechnology, or computer application.

Read Also
WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Locate and click on the 'WBJEE 2024 application form' registration link.

On the new page, click on 'New Registration' and complete the required information.

Navigate to the application link, fill in personal and academic details.

Scan and upload all necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee.

Cross-check details, hit submit, and save the application form for future reference.

The WBJEEB is overseeing the WBJEE 2024 for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, technology, and architecture programs in various colleges and universities across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From The Campus: Students, Parents Express Opinion On Student Community

From The Campus: Students, Parents Express Opinion On Student Community

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam