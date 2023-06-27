 WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JEPBN 2023 written examination will be held on July 01, 2023, in a single shift - 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 Released, | Representative image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the JEPBN 2023 Admit Card on June 26. Candidates who have have registered for the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) can download their admit cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

Exam Date for JEPBN 2023

JEPBN 2023 written examination will be held on July 01, 2023, in a single shift - 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Read Also
JEE Advanced 2023: List Of New, Innovative Programmes At Prominent IITs
article-image

Direct Link: West Bengal JEPBN Admit Card 2023

Steps to download JEPBN 2023 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Click on JEPBN tab

  • A new page will open, click on 'Admit Card for JEPBN-2023'

  • Login using your registered details and click on submit

  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Summer Vacation Extended in UP Schools Till July 2 Due to Heatwave

Summer Vacation Extended in UP Schools Till July 2 Due to Heatwave

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases Revised Schedule For Admission To UG Programmes

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases Revised Schedule For Admission To UG Programmes

Kerala HC Recommends Inclusion of Sex Education in Curriculum

Kerala HC Recommends Inclusion of Sex Education in Curriculum

TN Making Great Progress in Education, State Witnessing Renaissance After DMK Came to Power: CM...

TN Making Great Progress in Education, State Witnessing Renaissance After DMK Came to Power: CM...