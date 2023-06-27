WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the JEPBN 2023 Admit Card on June 26. Candidates who have have registered for the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) can download their admit cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.
Exam Date for JEPBN 2023
JEPBN 2023 written examination will be held on July 01, 2023, in a single shift - 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
Direct Link: West Bengal JEPBN Admit Card 2023
Steps to download JEPBN 2023 Admit Card:
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on JEPBN tab
A new page will open, click on 'Admit Card for JEPBN-2023'
Login using your registered details and click on submit
Admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.