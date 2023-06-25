JEE Advanced 2023: List Of New, Innovative Programmes At Prominent IITs

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 25, 2023
BTech in Engineering Physics, Mathematics and Computing to BTech in Space Science and Engineering, IIT Indore launched many new courses.
IIT Bombay will soon be starting Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Programme (IIDDP) in Quantum Tech. The course will be provided by Quantum Information Computing Science and Technology (QuICST).
IIT Hyderabad has launched a new course in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, with exposure to IT and CS.
IIT Patna is introducing BTech programme in Engineering Physics and will help students get sound training in Physics and expose them to frontier technologies.
The physics department at IIT Jodhpur launched a new Bachelor of Science in Physics with specialisation programme.
