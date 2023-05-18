WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out | Representational Pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE 2023 OMR sheet.

The answer sheets were released on May 17, 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their response sheet now. Candidates can check the same on the official website at wbjee.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “If any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before 20.05.2023 (upto 4.00 p.m) for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.”

The question booklet number is also displayed. In such cases where candidates are not satisfied with the response sheet, they will have to inform the same to WBJEEB by email to wbjeeb@gmail.com.

