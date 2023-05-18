 WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

Candidates who appeared in the WBJEE 2023 exam can check and download their response sheet now. Candidates can check the same on the official website at wbjee.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out | Representational Pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE 2023 OMR sheet.

The answer sheets were released on May 17, 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their response sheet now. Candidates can check the same on the official website at wbjee.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “If any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before 20.05.2023 (upto 4.00 p.m) for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.”

Direct link to check OWBJEE 2023 OMR sheet

Read the Notice here

Read Also
JEE Advanced 2023: Highest registrations recorded with nearly 1.9 lakh candidates signing up
article-image

The question booklet number is also displayed. In such cases where candidates are not satisfied with the response sheet, they will have to inform the same to WBJEEB by email to wbjeeb@gmail.com.

Steps to check WBJEE 2023 response sheets:

  • Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

  • On homepage, go to news and events section

  • Then click on link which reads, “Notice OMR Recorded Response WBJEE 2023”

  • The notice with link will open up on screen

  • Click on that link and log in on the redirected page

  • WBJEE Response sheet 2023 will open up on screen

  • View and download the response sheet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida: Student shoots girl and then killed himself in Shiv Nadar University

Noida: Student shoots girl and then killed himself in Shiv Nadar University

Mumbai University releases semester 6 timetable for BAMMC students

Mumbai University releases semester 6 timetable for BAMMC students

School bus overturns in Sikkim, 26 people including 23 students injured

School bus overturns in Sikkim, 26 people including 23 students injured

WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

DMC increases intake capacity to 587 seats for internships of Foreign Medical Graduates

DMC increases intake capacity to 587 seats for internships of Foreign Medical Graduates