JEE Advanced 2023: Highest registrations recorded with nearly 1.9 lakh candidates signing up

JEE Advanced 2023 registrations close | Representative Image

JEE Advanced 2023: The percentage of candidates who register for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced after passing the JEE-Main has increased from 61.5 percent in 2022 to 76.5 percent in 2023.

As of Monday, about 1.9 lakh individuals had registered for the entrance exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), out of a total of 2.5 lakh candidates who qualified for the exam.

According to information released by IIT Guwahati, which is organising IIT for the JEE Advanced this year, 1.46 lakh of these are boys and 44,000 are girls.

Although 1.9 lakh guys qualified for JEE Advanced, just 1.46 lakh registered for the exam. Whereas the total number of qualifying girls was 60,000, only 44,000 registered for the JEE Advanced. Over 100 foreign nationals have enrolled for the JEE Advanced, while 400 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) students have registered for the June 4 examination.

While the number of individuals registering for the JEE Advanced has grown, the total number of seats available for admission to IITs remains unknown.

The Admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 will be available on the official website from May 29 until June 4, 2023.

The results and final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18, 2023, whereas the provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati.

Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT).

The exam will be administered in two shifts:

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and

9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.