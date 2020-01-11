WBHRB Recruitment 2020: Dates, vacancies, pay scale, eligibility criteria, age limit

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has given out the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Technologist Grade 3 which comes under the West Bengal Sub-ordinate Health Services under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

The recruitment notification has listed out 863 vacancies for different categories of Medical Technologists Cadre.

WBHRB Recruitment 2020 Dates:

The application has started on 10 January and will close by 8 pm on 20 January 2019.

You can apply here: https://wbhrb.net.in/reg-form/T0RBME9BPT0=

WBHRB Recruitment Vacancies:

There are 49 vacancies for Medical Technologist (RD), 317 vacancies for Medical Technologist (ECG), 27 vacancies for Medical Technologist (RT), 36 vacancies for Medical Technologist (Dialysis) and 10 vacancies for Medical Technologist (EEG/EMG).

While there are 13 places for Medical Technologist (Cath Lab), 5 places for Medical Technologist (Perfusionist), 332 places for Medical Technologist (Critical Care), 2 places for Medical Technologist (Audiometry) and 72 places for Medical Technologist (OT).

WBHRB Recruitment Pay Scale:

The pay scale ranges from Rs. 7100 to Rs. 37,600.

WBHRB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must have passed (10+2) or its equivalent with PCB and a two years of Diploma in Medical Technology in the respective subject which is recognized by the state Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical council. The candidate having a Bachelor Degree in Medical Technology or 1-year Diploma Course in Medical Technology will also work.

WBHRB Recruitment Age Limit:

The age limit for applying for the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is 21 to 39 Years