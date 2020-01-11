Investment Tips from FPJ for Saturday Jan 11, 2019: How much will your Rs 10,000 be worth in a year if invested in stock market, gold or silver?

Investment is an excellent way to grow wealth. Invest money in share market, gold, silver, etc provides good returns due to the power of compounding effect. So if you invest in share market or invest in stock market you will be able to reap the rewards of your labour in the future.

History has a strange way of repeating itself. For, when George Bush Sr. announced Operation Desert Storm, on January 15, 1991, to oust Iraqi occupation forces from Kuwait, gold jumped by over $10 per ounce to cross $400 per ounce and close at $403 per ounce on the 16 th . However, when the war actually began, the gold prices crashed to close on the 17 th at $379 per ounce.

So, what is in store for gold on the 11 th ? With gold closing at $ 1,551 per ounce in New York, the yellow metal is likely to open slightly lower than the closing on the 10 th in Mumbai (IBJA rates). Thereafter, gold could go in for some consolidation in the international markets. It could be another very volatile day for the yellow metal. Investors could continue to adopt the wait & amp; watch policy as neither buyers nor sellers are likely to venture out. Moreover, with demand for gold likely to emerge only after Makar Sankrant, it is not expected to rear its head yet. For, demand is generally subdued during the inauspicious period of a month prior to the festival of kites in some regions of the country.

