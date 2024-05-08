WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results Declared, 90% Students Pass The Exams

Representative Image | Pixabay

The West Bengal Class 12 results board test 2024 were made public today on the official website, wbresults.nic.in, by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). Ninety percent of the 7,89,867 students who took the WB class 12 board examinations in 2024 passed the test, according to board data.

The scorecards will be made accessible at 3:00 pm on the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in after they are declared.



During the press conference held on May 8 at 1 p.m., the WB HS Class 12 Results 2024 were revealed. The official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, will launch the link to see and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results at 3 p.m.

90% Students pass the exam

With a pass rate of 95.75%, East Midnapore students from West Bengal have emerged victorious. 7,55,324 normal students took higher secondary exams this year. The pass rate as a whole was 90%.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024 : How to download result via DigiLocker?



-Download and install the DigiLocker app.

-To register, provide your name, email address, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number.

-On the registered mobile number, enter the security PIN that you received.

-Select WB 12th Result 2024 from the "education" section after logging in.

-After entering your Aadhaar card number, press the submit button.

-The screen will show the WB Class 12 Result 2024.



The WB HS Class 12 examination was administered by the West Bengal Board from February 16–29.