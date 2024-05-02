HS Result 2024 West Bengal Releases on May 8, Check Passing Marks And More Here | Representative pic

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBSCHE) is set to announce class 12 results on May 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM in a press conference.

Those who appeared in the intermediate exams can check their scores on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in from 3:00 PM onwards.

Where can students check their results?

Students can check out their West Bengal HS Result 2024 at wbchse.wb.gov.in by submitting their roll number.

The board will also be releasing the topper’s list, passing percentage, and other statistics along with the HS Result 2024 West Bengal.

Expected date and time of announcement

WBCHSE has released the official date and time for the West Bengal 12th Result 2024 declaration. The confirmed schedule is provided below.

How to Download WB Class 12 Result 2024 Mark Sheet?

Students can check out their scores at WBCHSE online portals. They can go through the following steps to download a provisional marks card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in or wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link

Step 3: Submit the roll number and other required information

Step 4: WB 12th Class Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the provisional marks card

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future records

What are the passing marks?

Students need to secure the minimum marks set by the authorities to be considered qualified. The passing criteria for the West Bengal Class 12th Exam 2024 is mentioned below.

Students must secure 30% of the total marks.

Students must obtain 30 marks out of 100 in each mandatory subject to clear the exams.

What is the grading system?

Students waiting for the WB HS Result 2024 announcement must know the grading criteria set by the authorities. Check out the marks range secured on the basis of grades A, B, C, and D.

If students score marks in the range of 80-100, they will get an A+ grade and an Excellent remark.

If students score marks in the range of 60-79, they will get an A grade and a Very Good remark.

If students score marks in the range of 45-59, they will get an B grade and a Good remark.

If students score marks in the range of 30-44, they will get a C grade and an Satisfactory remark.

If students score marks below 30, they will get a D grade and be disqualified.