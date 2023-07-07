West Bengal: WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Results 2023 Announced; Marksheets To Be Distributed on July 13

Representative Image

The West Bengal Council of upper Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the West Bengal upper secondary scrutiny results online on July 6, 2023. Students who have applied for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) can access their WB 12th revised result 2023 by going to the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, on and from July 13, 2023, the heads of all HS institutions must acquire the updated marksheet and certificate from the appropriate regional office with his/her authorization. They are also asked to acquire the new marksheet/certificate after submitting the old certificate/mark sheet to the school if the results change.

How to check?

In order to check the results, students need to enter the required login details in the login window. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official site of the West Bengal Board: wbchseapp.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the WBCHSE HS Scrutiny result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit button to proceed

Step 4: The WB 12th scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download the result page for future use

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023:

The West Bengal higher secondary results were announced on May 24, 2023, by the board officials. For the West Bengal Class 12 examination, 8,52,444 students registered in total. 8,24,891 students have graduated from high school out of the total. Across the board, 81.26% of female students pass their classes, compared to 91.86% of male students.