WBCHSE West Bengal HS Board Results: Abhik Das Tops The Exam; Check Full List Of Toppers |

At 1:00 pm, the WB HS Class 12 Results 2024 were revealed during the press conference. The link to see and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results will go live at 3:00 pm on the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. In order to view the results, students need to have their login information on hand.

How to check results via SMS?



-Launch the messaging app and type a fresh message.

-Enter the roll number and "WB12" (e.g., WB12 123456).

-Depending on your carrier, send this message to 5676750 or 58888.

-An SMS with the scores will be delivered to the same number soon.

-For your records, take a screenshot of your results.

Check the list of toppers below:



With a 496, or 99.2%, mark, Alipurduar resident Abhik Das emerged victorious in the West Bengal Class 12 final examination. A total of 58 pupils from 15 districts are listed in the top 10 of the WB 12th results, according to the West Bengal Council report.

Following Abhik Das who secured the first place, Soumya Deep Saha secured rank 2 followed by Abhishek Gupto at rank 3. Sneha Ghosh and Pratichy Ray Talukdar both secured rank 4.



The WB Council stated in the press conference that 97.19 percent of students in the Science stream passed the WB 12th final test, noting that this is the highest pass rate of students.