 WBCHSE To Announce WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025: The WBCHSE will declare the HS Semester 3 Result 2025 on October 31, with results available online from 2 pm at result.wb.gov.in. Schools will download, attest, and distribute mark sheets, as no printed copies will be issued by the council.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2025 | Image: Canva

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will declare the class HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31. The press conference will be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 12:30 pm, and from 2 pm, the results will be published online.

Students can check the WB HS Semester 3 scorecard on the official website at result.wb.gov.in using their roll number and registration number. In the online scorecard, some of the key details included will be the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status.

In a notice, WBCHSE stated that schools are required to log in at wbchscapp.wb.gov.in in order to download the official statement of marks for all students. These shall then be signed and attested by the HOI to be distributed to the students.

As the board clarified, no printed mark sheets would be sent separately to schools. Instead, it must be printed, signed, and provided by institutions after verification.

WBHSE has advised students to frequently visit the official website for latest updates about the declaration of results.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

