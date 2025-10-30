CBSE Rolls Out Motu Patlu Comics To Explain Income Tax To Students

CBSE Students to Learn Income Tax Concepts Through Motu Patlu Adventures | Image: incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx

CBSE Income Tax comic books: In a creative effort to make financial literacy engaging for children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with the Income Tax Department to release a set of comic books educating children about income tax and how it contributes to national development. Students and teachers can read and download the entire comic series on the official website of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx.

Eight Comics Published Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program, eight comic books have been published by the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication & Publicity of the Directorate of Income Tax. The series features the well-known cartoon characters Motu Patlu, simplifying complicated tax principles and making them interesting for school students.

Comics Published in Various Languages

The comic series is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati, to reach large numbers of diverse linguistic audiences. Titles are: Motu Patlu – Benefits of Abiding by the Law!, Hamaara Bharat Mahan!, Motu Patlu & Together, We Rise!, Motu Patlu & The Online Life!, Motu Patlu & Victory Over Fear!, Motu Patlu & The Story of Income Tax, Motu Patlu & Tax Pari, and Motu Patlu & The Story of PAN Card.

Encouraging Tax Awareness among Students

CBSE has requested all affiliated schools to circulate the comics among teachers, parents, and students, and to include tax awareness activities as part of school curriculum. The effort is intended to raise a fiscally well-informed and responsible citizenry right from school age.

