 WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result to be out tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik or class 10 result 2023 tomorrow, May 19.

Students can check their class 10th results at the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The result will be declared by the state education minister Bratya Basu at 10 am, and the scorecards will be made available from noon on the official websites."

State Education Minister, Bratya Basu twetted, "19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE."

The West Bengal class 10 board examination has a total of 800 marks in total and students must score at least 34 per cent or 272 marks to pass it.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exam was held in a single shift from February 23 to March 4. The exam was conducted for three hours.

Almost 7 lakh students took the exam this year.

In 2022, out of the 11.8 lakh students who took the exam, as many as 86.60 per cent had passed the exam.

