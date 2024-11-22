WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern

Representative Image | Freepik

The 26th State Eligibility Test (SET) admit card has been made available by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on November 21. Call letters are available for download on the official website for candidates who have registered for the test.

How to register?

-Go to wbcsconline.in, the official website of WBSCS.

-On the homepage, click the link to log in as an applicant.

-To access your account, type in your username and password.

-The screen will display the admit card.

-The WB SET admit card can be downloaded and printed.

Important instructions:

-Any changes to the admit card will only be made when the attendance sheet and the candidate's valid identification (such as their voter ID, Aadhar, passport, PAN, or driver's license) have been verified.

-This will be carried out following appropriate examination and verification by the Test Center's Officer-in-Charge, who will also sign and seal the document.

-Additionally, candidates need to bring two copies of their passport-sized photos. The candidates must personally deliver two photocopies of the updated ADMIT CARD to the West Bengal College Service Commission office between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on business days by December 27, 2024.

-The updated ADMIT CARD also has to be self-attested. The test center's authority rests with the officer-in-charge, whose judgement is final in all circumstances.

Paper pattern

The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) exam pattern consists of two papers. Paper I, also known as the General Paper, is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam lasting one hour, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. It comprises 50 questions worth 100 marks, divided into sections on Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Mathematics.