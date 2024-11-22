 Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam Schedules Released; Check Dates
Some experts have welcomed the move of scheduling the exams "10 days ahead of the previous years"

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam schedules for Maharashtra's Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. The Class 10 exams are slated to commence on February 21 and conclude on March 17, 2025. 

Similarly, the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Both the exams will be held in two shifts: first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The number of students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams (12th board) stands at 15,13,909, of them 7,60,046 are registered in science stream, 3,81,982 in arts, and the remaining 3,29,905 in commerce.

For class 10 (SSC exams), the exams will start with the first language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, etc.) paper in the first shift and the second language (German and French) paper in the second shift on February 21. While Maths part-1 will be held on March 5, it’ll be followed by Maths part-2 on March 7. Science and Technology part-1 and part-2 papers will be held on March 10 and March 12 respectively, and the exams will culminate with Social Science paper-1 and paper-2 on March 15 and March 17 respectively. 

article-image

Some experts have welcomed the move of scheduling the exams “10 days ahead of the previous years”. 

“Since exams will begin 10 days in advance, naturally the results will also be declared 10 days prior to the previous years. So, those students who may fail in one or two or three subjects, they will get 10 extra days to prepare for the supplementary exams,” Mahendra Ganpule, the former president of the state’s headmasters association, told the Free Press Journal. 

It is worth noting that the revised State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE) had in October proposed that even if students fail in class 10 Maths and Science papers, and they score between 20-33 (34 being the passing marks), can still take admissions in class 11 in streams that do not have these subjects in Class XI as part of the curriculum. 

