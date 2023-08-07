WB Police Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For Warders Posts At wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the application process for 130 Warders/Female Warders posts on August 6. The application process for WBPRB will close on August 26, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can edit their applications from August 29 to September 4.

Through this recruitment drive WBPRB is going to fill 130 vacancies of Warders/Female Warders posts.

Here's direct link to apply

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Age limit:

The candidate's age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification:

The candidate must have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's Madhyamik examination or an equivalent examination.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Selection process:

Candidates who are provisionally considered eligible must take a competitive written examination of 90 marks, followed by a qualifying physical measurement test, a physical efficiency test, and an interview.

Steps to apply for WB Police Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on “Recruitment of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023”

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the fee and take a print for future reference.