Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Application Process Starts Online From Aug 7 At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

Office of the Director General of Police Rajasthan Jaipur has invited application for 3578 Constable posts in the state. The application process will start from August 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 27. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can edit their applications form from August 28 to August 30.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Candidates from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/outside of the state must pay a fee of Rs600.

Candidates from reserved/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹400.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3578 constable vacancies.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates applying for recruitment to the posts of Rajasthan Police Constable must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent from a recognized school/education board.

For Rajasthan Police Telecom, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics/ Computer from recognized School/Education Board.

Candidates can check the detailed Rajasthan police constable posts notification below on the given link:

Notification here

Rajasthan police constable posts 2023 | rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Age Limits

Minimum Age – 18 Years

Maximum Age – 24 Years

OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and reserved categories will also be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the government.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official websites at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment button and then select the Constable Recruitment 2023 Option.

Now, Click on the Application Form link and then bring it forward further.

Login on the SSO id and then proceed with the application form.

Fill in the details such as Name, Mother Name, Father Name, Qualification, CET Scores, and other info.

Submit the request form and then upload the signature and Photograph.

Make the payment and then Save the application.