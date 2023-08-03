 Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Soon For 3578 Posts At police.rajasthan.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Soon For 3578 Posts At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Soon For 3578 Posts At police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment process consists of the Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Test.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment | Representational Pic

Rajasthan Police is recruiting constables in the Rajasthan Police, according to the media reports, a total of 3578 vacancies will be filled by the Rajasthan government. The detailed notification will be released soon. The online application dates for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will commence in this week or by next week. Eligible candidates who passed the class 12th exam and Common Entrance test (CET) can apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2023 through the official site which will be activated soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Selection Process

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment process consists of the Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Test. Those who are within the age limit and possess the required physical and educational qualifications can apply after the official notification is released.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Three Students Drown In Jodhpur Pond
article-image

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

Name of Posts: Constable

Vacancy: 3578

Selection Process

Written Exam

Physical Efficiency & Ability

Medical test

Document Verification

Final Merit list

Qualification: 12th Pass and CET (common entrance test)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Exams 2023: Datesheet Released, Exams To Begin In February 2024; Details Inside

MP Board Exams 2023: Datesheet Released, Exams To Begin In February 2024; Details Inside

What's The Use, say Murdered Doctor's Parents at Convocation

What's The Use, say Murdered Doctor's Parents at Convocation

Kerala Plus 1 Admission 2023: 3rd Supplementary Allotment Process Begins At hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 1 Admission 2023: 3rd Supplementary Allotment Process Begins At hscap.kerala.gov.in

GATE 2024 Notification Soon; Check IIT Bombay Last Year's Cut-Offs For MTech

GATE 2024 Notification Soon; Check IIT Bombay Last Year's Cut-Offs For MTech

AP OAMDC 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP OAMDC 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in