Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Soon For 3578 Posts At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment | Representational Pic

Rajasthan Police is recruiting constables in the Rajasthan Police, according to the media reports, a total of 3578 vacancies will be filled by the Rajasthan government. The detailed notification will be released soon. The online application dates for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will commence in this week or by next week. Eligible candidates who passed the class 12th exam and Common Entrance test (CET) can apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2023 through the official site which will be activated soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Selection Process

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment process consists of the Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Test. Those who are within the age limit and possess the required physical and educational qualifications can apply after the official notification is released.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

Name of Posts: Constable

Vacancy: 3578

Written Exam

Physical Efficiency & Ability

Medical test

Document Verification

Final Merit list

Qualification: 12th Pass and CET (common entrance test)

