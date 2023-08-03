 Rajasthan: Three Students Drown In Jodhpur Pond
PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Three Class 11 students drowned in the pond of a dam in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan said Swaroop Singh, Jai Deep Singh and Gautam came to the dam around 10 am on two bicycles.

The dam being dotted with visitors, the trio headed to a pond located at an isolated place, Duhan said.

They possibly stepped close to the water and drowned, she added.

Duhan said nobody knew about the incident until about 4 pm when the parking operator noticed the two bicycles parked since the morning.

He questioned boat operators at the dam before heading to the pond, where he found the school bags and informed the police who rushed to the spot and launched an operation to recover the bodies, Duhan said. PTI

