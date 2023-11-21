WB Police Constable final written exam admit card 2022 out at wbpolice.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final written examination admit card for the Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022.

Candidates who are shortlisted for the exam can download WB Police Constable Final Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth from wbpolice.gov.in.

The final written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023.

The exam will be held in various centres across West Bengal.

The total number of vacancies for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 is 1335.

Steps to download

Go to the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Select the ‘Recruitment’

Click on the “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link

Select the final written exam admit card link

Enter your login details and submit

Download and take a printout of the admit card

Paper Pattern

The WB Police Constable Final Exam 2022 will be a written exam. The exam will consist of two papers:

Paper I: General Knowledge and Mental Ability

Paper II: English Language and Comprehension