WB Police Constable final written exam admit card 2022 out at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final written examination admit card for the Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022.
Candidates who are shortlisted for the exam can download WB Police Constable Final Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth from wbpolice.gov.in.
The final written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023.
The exam will be held in various centres across West Bengal.
The total number of vacancies for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 is 1335.
Steps to download
Go to the official website wbpolice.gov.in
Select the ‘Recruitment’
Click on the “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link
Select the final written exam admit card link
Enter your login details and submit
Download and take a printout of the admit card
Paper Pattern
The WB Police Constable Final Exam 2022 will be a written exam. The exam will consist of two papers:
Paper I: General Knowledge and Mental Ability
Paper II: English Language and Comprehension