MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 2541 Vacancies For Technician, Electrical Assistant Positions

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) started registration for 2541 vacancies. The online application process for the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 will be open from November 20 to December 10.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Apply For 2541 Vacancies For Technician, Electrical Assistant Positions | Representative Pic

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) started registration for the Senior Technologist Technician 1 (Transmission System) Technician 2 (Transmission System) Electrical Assistant (Transmission) (Contract) today, November 20, 2023. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply for this recruitment on the official website of MAHATRANSCO at mahatransco.in.

The online application process for the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 will be open from November 20 to December 10.

Age Limit

The applicants must be between the age of 18 to 28 years of age. However, age relaxation applies to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10th/ITI/Diploma/BE/B. Tech/Post Graduation in the related stream/discipline from a recognized Institute/University.

Selection Process

After a written exam, candidates will be chosen through an interview process, document verification, and a medical examination.

How to apply?

Go to the official website of MAHATRANSCO at www.mahatransco.in.

Select the notification Link given in the article and you will be redirected to a new page with the online application portal.

On application form, enter all the details required.

After successfully submitting the application, take a printout copy of the confirmation page.

Download and save the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment for future use.

article-image
