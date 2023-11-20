Applications For IIM Lucknow's Working Professionals MBA Programme Now Open, Check Last Date To Apply

IIM Lucknow Accepting Online Applications For 2-Year MBA For Working Professionals | Official Website

For working executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is now accepting applications for a two-year MBA program that aims to develop a global outlook and cultivate comprehension of knowledge and expertise in essential functional domains. There will be alternating weekends for the classes. Those who are interested may apply by visiting the official website at iiml.ac.in/wmp-instructions. The application must be submitted by November 20th. On the institute's Noida campus, the Management for Working Executives (PGPWE) programme will take place.

Required Qualifications

A bachelor's degree in any field and at least three years of full-time work experience are requirements for eligibility. A valid GMAT/GRE, CAT, or GATE score is required for admission. Alternatively, candidates may opt to take the PGPWE entrance exam on December 17 at the Noida campus of IIM Lucknow. Candidates who make the short list will need to go through a personal interview and a writing ability test.

A Look At The Course

Courses in decision sciences, business environment, communication, marketing management, and other areas are available as electives in the program. A two-week international immersive program at a top European business school is an amazing feature that offers insight into challenges facing global management. A two-week immersive course at one of the best business schools in Europe provides understanding of global management issues.

The PGPWE program consists of four terms in the first year and three terms in the second. The chosen candidates will travel to the IIM Lucknow Noida Campus on weekends, arriving on Friday afternoon and departing on Sunday evening. Each term consists of seven visits spaced out over three months, providing a range of electives in addition to general topics such as Management Information Systems and Designing Work Organization.

