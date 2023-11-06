IIM Lucknow, Emeritus launch CEO programme | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Lucknow) in collaboration with Emeritus, an education firm, has launched a 10-month Chief Executive Officer Programme for serving and aspiring CEOs.

Candidates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience and looking to hone their abilities further to become a CEO can apply and register for this course.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2 +3)/Postgraduates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on December 30, 2023, with a fee of INR 5,60,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion and will be eligible to receive IIM Lucknow’s Executive Alumni Status

It is also designed for leaders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, who are new to the CEO role, or have recently founded a company and want to be a leader who is cognizant of the dynamic business environment, agile to navigate uncertainty, capable to lead change and transformation, strategic in decision making, a driver of organisational performance, be an expert in functional understanding and critical thinking.

This hands-on programme for creating future-ready CEOs offers immersive live online learning by IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts and an in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. It also includes a capstone project guided by IIM Lucknow Faculty, business simulations such as Capstone simulation and Strategy Simulation on Balance Scorecard and an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. The module has been carefully designed to help leaders develop practical, industry-aligned skills that will help them inspire teams towards innovation and sustainability.