WB Police Constable Application 2024 Correction Window Starts At wbpolice.gov.in

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has initiated the online application correction window for the Kolkata 2024 Constable and Lady Constable positions. Interested candidates can make changes to their applications on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive offers a total of 3734 positions for lady police officers within the department. Out of these, 3464 positions are for Constables in the Kolkata Police, while the remaining 270 positions are for Lady Constables.

Date:

Correction Date: April 1 to April 7, 2024

Selection Process:

Screenig Test: Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Written Examination and Interview Phase

How to make the changes in the application form?

Visit the official website of WB police at wbpolice.gov.in

On homepage, click on "the post of Lady Constable in WBP 2024"

Enter the login details and submit.

Then make the required changes and submit.

Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

To stay updated, it is recommended that applicants visit the official website for the latest information.