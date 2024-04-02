 CBSE's CTET July 2024 Application Process Ends Today, Apply Now At ctet.nic.in
CBSE's CTET July 2024 Application Process Ends Today, Apply Now At ctet.nic.in

Apply now for CBSE's CTET July 2024 exam! The application process ends today. Don't miss your chance to evaluate your eligibility for teaching positions from grades 1 to 8. Visit ctet.nic.in to submit your application.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the application process for the CTET July 2024 exam today, April 2. The officials initiated the CTET Application Form 2024 procedure on March 7, simultaneously with the release of the official notification. Candidates who have not yet applied are urged to promptly submit their CTET July 2024 application form on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET is a nationwide examination administered by the CBSE twice a year to evaluate candidates' eligibility for teaching positions from grades 1 to 8. It is recommended that potential applicants apply online before the deadline to avoid any technical difficulties or last-minute rush.

Date:

Notification Release Date: March 7, 2024

Application form start date: March 7, 2024

Application form last date: March 20, 2024

Online Correction date: To be notified

Exam Date: July 7, 2024

Application Fees:

General/OBS (NCL):

- Only Paper 1- Rs. 1000

- Both Paper I and II - Rs. 1200

SC/ST/ Differently Abled Person

- Only Paper I - Rs. 500

- Both Paper I and II - Rs. 600

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "CTET apply online” link.

Fill out the registration form to get your registration ID and password.

Log in using the credentials sent to your email ID.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee before submitting your CTET application.

Download a copy for future reference.

