 WB NMMS Admit Card 2023 Out At scholarships.wbsed.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWB NMMS Admit Card 2023 Out At scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

WB NMMS Admit Card 2023 Out At scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

The admit cards for the West Bengal NMMS have been issued, and candidates can download them by December 15 for the exam scheduled on December 17.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
WB NMMS 2023 admit card | Pixabay

The West Bengal State Education Department has issued the admit cards for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on December 5, 2023. Students gearing up for the scholarship examination scheduled for December 17, 2023, can now access their admit cards through the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Here are the key details and steps to download the WB NMMS Admit Card 2023:

Important Dates:

Admit Card Release: December 5, 2023

Examination Date: December 17, 2023

Admit Card Availability: Till December 15, 2023

How to Download WB NMMS Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website: scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Click on the link labeled "WB NMMS 2023 Admit Card."

Enter your login details, including registration number and date of birth.

The WB NMMS hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Note: If the downloaded admit card lacks a photograph, candidates are advised to affix a passport size photograph (attested by the Head of Institution) in the provided space. Additionally, candidates should carry an extra photograph on the day of the examination.

Ensure you secure your admit card well before the December 15 deadline to avoid any last-minute hiccups. Best of luck to all aspiring candidates appearing for the WB NMMS 2023 examination!

Read Also
NMMS 2023-24 Registration Ends Dec 31: Apply For Scholarships Now
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB NMMS Admit Card 2023 Out At scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

WB NMMS Admit Card 2023 Out At scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Students Attending Indian Private Schools In Dubai See A Surge: Report

Students Attending Indian Private Schools In Dubai See A Surge: Report

Magadh University Scandal: ED Attaches Former VC's Properties Under PMLA

Magadh University Scandal: ED Attaches Former VC's Properties Under PMLA

Prominent Private School Managements In Uttarakhand To Open Schools For Weaker Sections

Prominent Private School Managements In Uttarakhand To Open Schools For Weaker Sections

IGNOU Signs MoU With Open University Of Kenya To Improve Cooperation

IGNOU Signs MoU With Open University Of Kenya To Improve Cooperation