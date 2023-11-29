NMMS 2023-24 Registration Ends Dec 31: Apply For Scholarships Now

NMMS 2023-24 Scholarship | File Photo

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023-24 registration is in full swing, providing an opportunity for eligible students to secure financial aid. The application window, encompassing both fresh and renewal applications, will draw to a close on December 31, 2023.

To apply for NMMS 2023-24, eligible students should head to the National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in.

Government’s commitment to Education

According to the reports, the Union Government’s NMMS initiative aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections, specifically those at risk of dropping out at Class 8. Annually, 1 lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected Class 9 students. Successful candidates continue to receive support throughout Classes 10 to 12, provided they meet the established criteria. The scholarship amount is Rs 12,000 per annum for students enrolled in state government, government-aided, and local body schools.

Financial Aid Disbursement System

NMMS scholarships operate under a streamlined disbursement system. The funds are transferred directly into the bank accounts of selected students through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), utilizing the direct benefit transfer mode. NMMS stands as a central sector Scheme, reinforcing its nationwide impact.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NMMS scholarships, students must meet specific criteria. Parental income should not exceed Rs 3,50,000 per annum. Additionally, candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in their Class 7 examination, with a 5% relaxation for SC/ST students.



Verification Process Deadlines

Two levels of verification ensure the integrity of the NMMS program. The Institute Nodal Officer (INO) level verification deadline (L1) is January 15, 2024, while the District Nodal Officer (DNO) level verification deadline (L2) is January 30, 2024.

As the registration deadline approaches, eligible students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply promptly for the NMMS 2023-24 scholarships.