NMMS 2023 Date Revised, Exam To Be Held On December 11 Now

The exam date for the Kerala National Means-cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 has been rescheduled for December 11. The Kerala NMMS scholarship 2023 exam was originally supposed to take place on December 7, 2023.

The scholarship is mainly offered to eighth-grade students who are enrolled in government or assisted schools in Kerala. In order to be eligible for this scholarship, students must pass an exam.

The goal of the NMMS program is to assist underprivileged students in pursuing secondary education by offering a Rs 12,000 annual scholarship.

The scholarship exam allows students to take it in the language of their choice. There are four language options for the exam: Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. There will be two components to the Kerala NMMS scholarship exam in 2023: the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). There will be 90 questions in each of the two 45-minute sections. Science, math, and social studies are included in the SAT, while mental ability, Hindi, and English proficiency are part of the MAT. Class 7 and 8 levels will be the source of the questions.

The updated exam schedule for the Kerala NMMS scholarship exam 2023 is available to applicants on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Students whose parents make no more than Rs. 3,50,000.00 a year from all sources

The pupil should be enrolled as a regular student in a Kerala government or assisted school. Students enrolled in state-run residential schools or other adopted institutions are not eligible.

The applicant must have passed the final term exam in the seventh grade in 2022–2023 with a minimum of 55% of the possible points (for SC/ST, 50%).