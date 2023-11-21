New Scholarship Scheme For 100 Indian Students To Study At UCL | UCL

A scholarship scheme for 100 Indian students to study at the University College London (UCL) has been released by the varsity Today. As per the press release, this scholarship will support Indian students with an outstanding academic record to pursue full-time Master's degree studies at the UCL.

At a ceremony on November 21, Kirsty Walker, Vice-President (External Engagement) of UCL signed an agreement with Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of British School in New Delhi.

The Press release stated that 33 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional students who have achieved or are on track to achieve a first-class degree for the 2024–25 academic year. A further 67 scholarships will be awarded during the following two years.

The UCL India Excellence Scholarships offer prospective Master's students in any discipline the opportunity to receive £5,000 towards their studies.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these new and diverse opportunities that both illustrate our ongoing commitment to Indian students and strengthen our connection with India. Indian students are vital members of UCL’s global community and we are dedicated to providing more resources and support to help the very best of them share their knowledge and expertise with us in the UK," said UCL President and Provost, Dr Michael Spence.

The statement by the University further said that the inaugural UCL India Summer School will take place from June 10 to June 14, 2024, and will feature five leading UCL professors delivering modules to 50 students in years 10 and 11, working in small groups.